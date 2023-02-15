Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Campbell
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-17; Campbell 11-15
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Buccaneers ended up a good deal behind the Radford Highlanders when they played this past Saturday, losing 90-71.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.
Charleston Southern is now 8-17 while Campbell sits at 11-15. Charleston Southern is 6-10 after losses this year, Campbell 9-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Campbell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Campbell 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 12, 2022 - Campbell 67 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Campbell 75 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 29, 2021 - Campbell 59 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 20, 2020 - Campbell 66 vs. Charleston Southern 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Campbell 73 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Campbell 62 vs. Charleston Southern 47
- Feb 15, 2017 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Campbell 92 vs. Charleston Southern 82
- Feb 20, 2016 - Campbell 74 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Charleston Southern 82 vs. Campbell 75