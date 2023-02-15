Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Campbell

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-17; Campbell 11-15

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Buccaneers ended up a good deal behind the Radford Highlanders when they played this past Saturday, losing 90-71.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Charleston Southern is now 8-17 while Campbell sits at 11-15. Charleston Southern is 6-10 after losses this year, Campbell 9-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

Series History

Campbell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charleston Southern.