Who's Playing
High Point @ Campbell
Current Records: High Point 11-13; Campbell 10-14
What to Know
The High Point Panthers haven't won a game against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 30 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. High Point and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while Campbell will be looking to right the ship.
High Point beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 81-73 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Campbell has to be aching after a bruising 74-50 loss to the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday.
High Point is now 11-13 while the Fighting Camels sit at 10-14. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
Series History
Campbell and High Point both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Campbell 72 vs. High Point 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Campbell 60 vs. High Point 42
- Jan 29, 2022 - Campbell 77 vs. High Point 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Campbell 68 vs. High Point 48
- Jan 30, 2020 - High Point 62 vs. Campbell 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Campbell 61 vs. High Point 48
- Feb 07, 2019 - High Point 57 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - High Point 67 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 12, 2018 - Campbell 65 vs. High Point 64
- Feb 23, 2017 - High Point 59 vs. Campbell 49
- Jan 19, 2017 - High Point 83 vs. Campbell 78
- Jan 27, 2016 - High Point 73 vs. Campbell 63