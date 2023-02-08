Who's Playing

High Point @ Campbell

Current Records: High Point 11-13; Campbell 10-14

What to Know

The High Point Panthers haven't won a game against the Campbell Fighting Camels since Jan. 30 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. High Point and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while Campbell will be looking to right the ship.

High Point beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 81-73 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Campbell has to be aching after a bruising 74-50 loss to the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday.

High Point is now 11-13 while the Fighting Camels sit at 10-14. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Campbell and High Point both have six wins in their last 12 games.