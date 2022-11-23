Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Campbell

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-1; Campbell 3-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville Dolphins will be on the road. They will take on the Campbell Fighting Camels at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Dolphins took their game against the Voorhees College Tigers on Sunday by a conclusive 91-61 score.

Meanwhile, Campbell made easy work of the Kennesaw State Owls on Sunday and carried off an 85-61 win.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 2-1 and Campbell to 3-2. Both Jacksonville and Campbell have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

Series History

Campbell have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last eight years.