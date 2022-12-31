Who's Playing

Longwood @ Campbell

Current Records: Longwood 9-5; Campbell 5-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Longwood Lancers will be on the road. Longwood and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Lancers won both of their matches against Campbell last season (72-64 and 60-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The High Point Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 win over High Point.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, falling 82-72.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Longwood is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Longwood's victory lifted them to 9-5 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Lancers can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Campbell.