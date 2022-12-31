Who's Playing
Longwood @ Campbell
Current Records: Longwood 9-5; Campbell 5-8
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Longwood Lancers will be on the road. Longwood and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Lancers won both of their matches against Campbell last season (72-64 and 60-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The High Point Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 win over High Point.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, falling 82-72.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Longwood is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Longwood's victory lifted them to 9-5 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Lancers can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Campbell.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Longwood 60 vs. Campbell 55
- Jan 19, 2022 - Longwood 72 vs. Campbell 64
- Jan 10, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Campbell 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Campbell 64 vs. Longwood 58
- Feb 10, 2020 - Longwood 57 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 18, 2020 - Campbell 68 vs. Longwood 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Campbell 74 vs. Longwood 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Campbell 83 vs. Longwood 62
- Feb 10, 2018 - Campbell 88 vs. Longwood 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Longwood 76 vs. Campbell 62
- Feb 09, 2017 - Campbell 83 vs. Longwood 79
- Dec 29, 2016 - Longwood 79 vs. Campbell 77
- Feb 03, 2016 - Longwood 80 vs. Campbell 79
- Jan 14, 2016 - Longwood 74 vs. Campbell 57