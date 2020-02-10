Campbell vs. Longwood odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Longwood Lancers are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Willett Hall. Longwood is 9-16 overall and 5-6 at home, while the Fighting Camels are 12-12 overall and 5-7 on the road. Longwood enters Monday's matchup having won two of its last three games. Campbell, meanwhile, limps into tonight's contest having lost five of its last six. The Lancers are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Longwood vs. Campbell odds, while the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Campbell vs. Longwood picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Longwood vs. Campbell spread: Longwood -1.5

Longwood vs. Campbell over-under: 134.5 points

Longwood vs. Campbell money line: Longwood -126, Campbell +103

What you need to know about Longwood

Longwood saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as the Lancers fell to the Winthrop Eagles by a final score of 70-68. Guard Juan Munoz had a strong showing in Saturday's loss, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists. For the season, Munoz is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The sophomore has been lethal from behind the arc as well, knocking down at least 50 percent of his three-pointers in four of his last five games.

Defensively, Longwood is allowing its opponents to score an average of 70.1 points per game, which ranks 200th in the nation.

What you need to know about Campbell

Campbell had enough points to win and then some against the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, taking its contest 79-62. Saturday's win halted a five-game losing streak for the Fighting Camels. Guard Cedric Henderson Jr. recorded a double-double for the Fighting Camels, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Cory Gensler also filled the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists.

In the first meeting between these two teams this season, Campbell walked away with a 68-58 victory on its home floor. Henderson and Gensler combined to score 26 points in that matchup, and they'll remain heavily involved in Campbell's offensive game plan on Monday evening.

