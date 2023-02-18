Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Campbell

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-23; Campbell 12-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Presbyterian Blue Hose will be on the road. Presbyterian and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while the Blue Hose will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Presbyterian was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-69 to the High Point Panthers.

Meanwhile, Campbell didn't have too much trouble with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at home on Wednesday as they won 67-51.

Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Presbyterian's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Blue Hose are now 5-23 while the Fighting Camels sit at 12-15. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Presbyterian has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.