Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Campbell
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-23; Campbell 12-15
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Presbyterian Blue Hose will be on the road. Presbyterian and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while the Blue Hose will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Presbyterian was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-69 to the High Point Panthers.
Meanwhile, Campbell didn't have too much trouble with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at home on Wednesday as they won 67-51.
Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Presbyterian's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Blue Hose are now 5-23 while the Fighting Camels sit at 12-15. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Presbyterian has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Campbell have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Presbyterian 82 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 02, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 02, 2022 - Presbyterian 64 vs. Campbell 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Jan 14, 2021 - Campbell 48 vs. Presbyterian 46
- Feb 08, 2020 - Campbell 79 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Presbyterian 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Feb 16, 2019 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Campbell 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Campbell 77 vs. Presbyterian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - Campbell 72 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 09, 2018 - Campbell 83 vs. Presbyterian 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Feb 11, 2017 - Campbell 70 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 31, 2016 - Campbell 69 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 13, 2016 - Campbell 91 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Presbyterian 70 vs. Campbell 63