Who's Playing
Radford @ Campbell
Current Records: Radford 10-9; Campbell 7-11
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Radford Highlanders are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Fighting Camels and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Campbell winning the first 70-58 at home and the Highlanders taking the second 71-67.
Campbell lost a heartbreaker to the Winthrop Eagles when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Campbell fell just short of Winthrop by a score of 78-74.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Radford beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 75-70 this past Saturday.
Radford's win lifted them to 10-9 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if the Highlanders can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Camels bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
Series History
Campbell and Radford both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Radford 71 vs. Campbell 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Campbell 70 vs. Radford 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 60
- Jan 20, 2021 - Radford 67 vs. Campbell 61
- Jan 19, 2021 - Radford 97 vs. Campbell 91
- Feb 15, 2020 - Radford 73 vs. Campbell 60
- Jan 11, 2020 - Radford 68 vs. Campbell 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Campbell 64 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 30, 2019 - Campbell 68 vs. Radford 67
- Feb 15, 2018 - Radford 72 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2018 - Campbell 59 vs. Radford 56
- Mar 03, 2017 - Campbell 66 vs. Radford 50
- Feb 25, 2017 - Campbell 61 vs. Radford 58
- Jan 26, 2017 - Campbell 78 vs. Radford 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Radford 60 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 20, 2016 - Radford 78 vs. Campbell 66