Who's Playing

Radford @ Campbell

Current Records: Radford 10-9; Campbell 7-11

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Radford Highlanders are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Fighting Camels and Radford will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Campbell winning the first 70-58 at home and the Highlanders taking the second 71-67.

Campbell lost a heartbreaker to the Winthrop Eagles when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Campbell fell just short of Winthrop by a score of 78-74.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Radford beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 75-70 this past Saturday.

Radford's win lifted them to 10-9 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if the Highlanders can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Camels bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

Series History

Campbell and Radford both have eight wins in their last 16 games.