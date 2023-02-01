Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Campbell

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-12; Campbell 9-13

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels are 7-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Fighting Camels and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Campbell and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Campbell falling 78-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for South Carolina Upstate as they fell 55-52 to the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday.

Campbell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-7 against the spread when favored.

The Fighting Camels are now 9-13 while the Spartans sit at 9-12. Campbell is 7-5 after losses this season, South Carolina Upstate 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a 5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Campbell have won seven out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.