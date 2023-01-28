Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Campbell
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 16-6; Campbell 9-12
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels haven't won a game against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Campbell and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bulldogs won 58-55, we could be in for a big score.
The Fighting Camels beat the High Point Panthers 72-64 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville netted an 88-80 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.
The wins brought Campbell up to 9-12 and the Bulldogs to 16-6. The Fighting Camels are 1-7 after wins this year, UNC-Asheville 10-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Campbell.
- Jan 07, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 58 vs. Campbell 55
- Jan 05, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 60 vs. Campbell 54
- Mar 03, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Campbell 78 vs. UNC-Asheville 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - Campbell 64 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - Campbell 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 64 vs. Campbell 57
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Mar 02, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 81 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 13, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Campbell 60