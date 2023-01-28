Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Campbell

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 16-6; Campbell 9-12

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels haven't won a game against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Campbell and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bulldogs won 58-55, we could be in for a big score.

The Fighting Camels beat the High Point Panthers 72-64 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville netted an 88-80 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-6 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Campbell up to 9-12 and the Bulldogs to 16-6. The Fighting Camels are 1-7 after wins this year, UNC-Asheville 10-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Campbell.