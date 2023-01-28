Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Campbell

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 16-6; Campbell 9-12

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels haven't won a contest against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Campbell and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 113 points combined.

The Fighting Camels were able to grind out a solid win over the High Point Panthers on Wednesday, winning 72-64.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose 88-80 on Wednesday.

The wins brought Campbell up to 9-12 and UNC-Asheville to 16-6. Campbell is 1-7 after wins this season, UNC-Asheville 10-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Campbell.