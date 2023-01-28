Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Campbell
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 16-6; Campbell 9-12
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels haven't won a contest against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Campbell and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 113 points combined.
The Fighting Camels were able to grind out a solid win over the High Point Panthers on Wednesday, winning 72-64.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose 88-80 on Wednesday.
The wins brought Campbell up to 9-12 and UNC-Asheville to 16-6. Campbell is 1-7 after wins this season, UNC-Asheville 10-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Campbell.
- Jan 07, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 58 vs. Campbell 55
- Jan 05, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 60 vs. Campbell 54
- Mar 03, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Campbell 78 vs. UNC-Asheville 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - Campbell 64 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - Campbell 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 64 vs. Campbell 57
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Mar 02, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 81 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 13, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Campbell 60