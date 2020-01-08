Campbell vs. UNC Asheville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven model

A pair of Big South teams look to pick up their first league win of the season when the Campbell Fighting Camels meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday. The Fighting Camels (9-5), tied for 10th in the Big South with Longwood at 0-2, have lost two straight, while the Bulldogs (6-6), tied for eighth in the conference with High Point at 0-1, have dropped two in a row and four of six. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET from Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C. UNC Asheville leads the all-time series 25-21.

The Bulldogs are four-point favorites in the latest UNC Asheville vs. Campbell odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5. Before making any Campbell vs. UNC Asheville picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Campbell vs. UNC-Asheville spread: UNC Asheville -4

Campbell vs. UNC Asheville over-under: 143.5 points

Campbell vs. UNC Asheville money line: Campbell +160, UNC Asheville -198

CAMPBELL: Ranks 17th nationally in free throw percentage (.774).

UNCA: ranks first in the country in turnover margin at plus-7.6 per game

The Bulldogs already have two more wins than they did all of last season as second-year coach Mike Morell looks to turn UNC Asheville's fortunes around. The Bulldogs are among the best in the nation in forcing turnovers, and rank fourth with 19.8 forced turnovers per game. They also average 9.8 steals per game, which ranks 10th.

Sophomore guard Tajion Jones leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game and is averaging 4.3 rebounds. Jones has scored in double figures in all but one game this year -- the season opener at Tennessee -- and has scored 20 points or more in six games, including three of the last four.

That's because the Fighting Camels appear to be on the upswing under seventh-year coach Kevin McGeehan. Although he is 100-112 at the school, he has compiled a 66-52 mark over the past four years. Campbell, which is looking for its fourth straight winning season, defeated UNC Asheville 70-53 last year.

The Fighting Camels are led by sophomore guard-forward Cedric Henderson Jr., who is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in eight of the past nine games, including an 18-point performance at East Carolina on Dec. 14. Campbell is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games following a straight-up loss.

