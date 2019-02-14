Campbell's Chris Clemons passes Danny Manning, Oscar Robertson for No. 9 slot on NCAA all-time scoring list

Campbell star Chris Clemons had such a monstrous showing on Wednesday that he passed Kansas' Danny Manning and Cincinnati's Oscar Robertson to become the ninth-leading all-time scorer in NCAA history. He needed 21 points to tie Manning going into the night, and 43 to tie Robertson.

He got 48. And better yet, his Fighting Camels (15, 10, 8-3 Big South) kept their position as a conference contender by taking out Hampton 87-84.

Clemons shot 11 of 21 from the field and was 4 for 9 on his 3-point attempts in the effort. It's his third 40+ point game of the season, and third 32+ point outing in four games.

"It's an amazing honor to pass some of these guys and do what I do and do it at a high level," Clemons said. "I'm very blessed to be a part of that."

With 2,978 career points, Clemons next eyes Hersey Hawkins, who has 3,008 points and stands eighth on the all-time scoring list. He'll likely fall well short of the all-time record, held by Pete Maravich with 3,667 points, but Hawkins (eighth with 3,008), Keydren Clark (seventh with 3,058), Harry Clark (sixth with 3,066) and Doug McDermott (fifth with 3,150) are well within reach for Clemons with five regular-season games left on the schedule.