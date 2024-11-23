Halftime Report

Brown needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Canisius.

Brown has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Brown 2-3, Canisius 0-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.78

What to Know

Brown has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bears, who come in off a win.

Brown is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Sacred Heart 89-70 on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Bears have posted since March 2nd.

Brown was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Canisius' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 108-37 loss at the hands of Maryland. The game marked the Golden Griffins' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Brown's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Brown has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Brown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Brown is a big 8-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Brown has won both of the games they've played against Canisius in the last 5 years.