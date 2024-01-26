Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Manhattan 4-12, Canisius 7-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Canisius is heading back home. The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 70-59 to the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Golden Griffins' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-11. As for the Jaspers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Canisius came up short against Manhattan in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 81-74. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.