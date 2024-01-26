Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Manhattan 4-12, Canisius 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Canisius is heading back home. The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 70-59 to the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Golden Griffins' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-11. As for the Jaspers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Canisius came up short against Manhattan in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 81-74. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.

  • Jan 29, 2023 - Manhattan 81 vs. Canisius 74
  • Jan 06, 2023 - Canisius 64 vs. Manhattan 57
  • Feb 06, 2022 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 70
  • Jan 16, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Canisius 75
  • Feb 23, 2020 - Canisius 57 vs. Manhattan 56
  • Jan 03, 2020 - Manhattan 71 vs. Canisius 67
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Canisius 69 vs. Manhattan 65
  • Feb 17, 2019 - Manhattan 70 vs. Canisius 65
  • Jan 19, 2018 - Canisius 68 vs. Manhattan 59
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Canisius 78 vs. Manhattan 64