Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Manhattan 4-12, Canisius 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Canisius has been on the road for two straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 70-59 to the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Stags.

The Golden Griffins bumped their record down to 7-11 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Going forward, Canisius is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

Canisius came up short against Manhattan when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 81-74. Can Canisius avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Canisius is a big 7.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Griffins slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.