Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Marist 14-3, Canisius 2-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Red Foxes are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

On Thursday, Marist needed a bit of extra time to put away Niagara. They skirted past the Purple Eagles 67-65.

Marist was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Canisius pushed their score all the way to 84 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-84 to Sacred Heart.

Marist has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-17.

Everything went Marist's way against Canisius when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Marist made off with a 78-55 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.