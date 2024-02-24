Halftime Report

Canisius is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Niagara 39-25.

Canisius came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Niagara 14-11, Canisius 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Canisius will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Golden Griffins earned a 73-64 victory over the Saints. The win was just what Canisius needed coming off of a 78-55 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Niagara's game on Sunday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 80-66 win over the Bobcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Golden Griffins' win ended a ten-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-15. As for the Purple Eagles, they pushed their record up to 14-11 with that victory, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Niagara is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a 11 game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Griffins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.