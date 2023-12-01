Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Quinnipiac 5-1, Canisius 4-3

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

What to Know

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Quinnipiac might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Bobcats earned a 80-69 win over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Canisius unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Falcons.

The Bobcats' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Golden Griffins, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Quinnipiac and Canisius are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Quinnipiac hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Quinnipiac suffered a grim 85-65 defeat to Canisius when the teams last played back in February. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.