Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Rider 4-10, Canisius 0-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for the Broncs and 15 for the Golden Griffins dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Rider would be headed in after a victory, but Manhattan made sure that didn't happen. Rider was just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 80-79 to Manhattan.

Even though they lost, Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Canisius scored the most points they've had all season on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. They lost to Sacred Heart on the road by a decisive 99-82 margin. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Rider's defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-14.

Looking ahead, Rider is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Rider didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Canisius when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. Does Rider have another victory up their sleeve, or will Canisius turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Rider is a 3.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.