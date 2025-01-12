Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Saint Peter's 5-7, Canisius 1-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center.

On Friday, Saint Peter's couldn't handle Niagara and fell 70-60. The Peacocks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Canisius came into Friday's game having lost 15 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down Rider 85-67 on Friday. The Golden Griffins' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Canisius was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 15.

Saint Peter's loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Canisius, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-14.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Saint Peter's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Canisius, though, as they've been averaging only 26.5. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Canisius will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Peter's beat Canisius 70-59 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Peter's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Peter's.