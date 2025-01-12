Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Saint Peter's 5-7, Canisius 1-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center.

On Friday, Saint Peter's couldn't handle Niagara and fell 70-60. The Peacocks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Canisius came into Friday's game having lost 15 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down Rider 85-67 on Friday. The Golden Griffins' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Canisius was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 15.

Saint Peter's loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Canisius, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-14.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Saint Peter's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Canisius, though, as they've been averaging only 26.5. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Canisius will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Peter's beat Canisius 70-59 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Peter's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Peter's.

  • Jan 21, 2024 - Saint Peter's 70 vs. Canisius 59
  • Dec 03, 2023 - Saint Peter's 54 vs. Canisius 52
  • Feb 24, 2023 - Canisius 66 vs. Saint Peter's 53
  • Jan 08, 2023 - Canisius 67 vs. Saint Peter's 60
  • Jan 23, 2022 - Canisius 63 vs. Saint Peter's 60
  • Jan 18, 2022 - Saint Peter's 65 vs. Canisius 57
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Canisius 63 vs. Saint Peter's 60
  • Jan 01, 2021 - Canisius 70 vs. Saint Peter's 58
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Saint Peter's 69 vs. Canisius 68
  • Jan 12, 2020 - Canisius 72 vs. Saint Peter's 68