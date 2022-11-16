Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Canisius

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-3; Canisius 1-1

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Koessler Athletic Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Vikings received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-70 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Meanwhile, the Canisius Golden Griffins sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 84-80 victory over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday. Canisius can attribute much of their success to Xzavier Long, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds, and Jordan Henderson, who had 19 points and six assists.

Cleveland State is now 0-3 while Canisius sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland State is 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 75.4 on average. But Canisius is stumbling into the contest with the 354th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 71.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Griffins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland State have won both of the games they've played against Canisius in the last eight years.