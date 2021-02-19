The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Fairfield Stags are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at George Bisacca Court in Alumni Hall. Fairfield is 5-14 overall and 3-7 at home, while the Golden Griffins are 5-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The two conference foes have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups but it's been Fairfield that has gone 6-3-1 against the spread during that span.

Canisius enters Friday at 5-3 against the spread on the season, while Fairfield is 7-11 against the number in 2020-21. The Golden Griffins are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Canisius vs. Fairfield odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.

Canisius vs. Fairfield spread: Canisius -4.5

Canisius vs. Fairfield over-under: 137 points

What you need to know about Fairfield

The contest between Fairfield and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Fairfield falling 66-49 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Fairfield shot just 37.0 percent from the floor in the loss and allowed St. Peter's to shoot 9-of-20 from the 3-point line.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points in the loss, while Taj Benning had 20 points and five rebounds in the win over St. Peters the day prior. Wojcik is averaging 13.1 points per game this season, while Benning is averaging 12.5 points per contest. For a team that ranks 342nd in the nation in scoring (60.4 points per game), getting both going early will be critical on Friday.

What you need to know about Canisius

Meanwhile, Canisius didn't have too much trouble with the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road on Saturday as the Golden Griffins won 89-70. Majesty Brandon had 17 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots off the bench, while Jacco Fritz and Jordan Henderson each had 13 points in a balanced scoring effort.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Golden Griffins despite going nearly six weeks between playing a two-game set against St. Peters in early January and playing Quinnipiac twice last weekend. Canisius has forced 15 turnovers per game defensively this season and if the Golden Griffins can similarly harass Fairfield, it will give them a leg up on Friday.

