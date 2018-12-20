Canisius vs. Holy Cross odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 11-2 roll

College basketball fans have a 2 p.m. ET matinee to look forward to Thursday when the Canisius Golden Griffins travel to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Griffins have struggled to a 3-6 start this season, but are coming off back-to-back victories, including a 92-91 thriller against Elon. Holy Cross, meanwhile, sits at 6-4 as it continues to tune up for Patriot League play. The Crusaders are seven-point favorites in the latest Holy Cross vs. Canisius odds, with the over-under for total points set at 135.5. Before making any Holy Cross vs. Canisius picks of your own, be sure to check out the projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it entered Week 7 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 11-2 run on its top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

The model has taken Holy Cross' impressive start into account.

The model has taken Holy Cross' impressive start into account. Tough trips to Michigan and Providence contributed to a 1-2 mark to open the season, but the Crusaders have grown from there, posting a 4-2 record in their past six games, including an impressive road victory over Massachusetts.

Defense has been the strength for the Crusaders in the 2018-19 season as they've given up just 66.6 points per game. Even against tougher competition, Holy Cross has been strong on that end of the floor, allowing Michigan to score just 56 points and holding Providence to 70. And paced by the trio of Jacob Grandson (15.1 points per game), Austin Butler (11.9 ppg) and Caleb Green (11.3 ppg), the Crusaders have enough offense to get the cover in this nonconference matchup.

But it won't be easy against a Canisius squad that might be hitting its stride.

The Golden Griffins have played a tough schedule, including a streak of games against Florida State, Villanova, Memphis and UAB. They predictably dropped all those matchups, but have responded with wins over Elon and Robert Morris in their past two games.

Guard Tikal Molson (16.8 ppg) gives Canisius a big-time scoring threat, and though the defense has struggled in the 2018-19 season, the Golden Griffins will be more equally matched against Holy Cross on Thursday and should have a chance to at least keep this matchup against the spread.

So which side of the Canisius vs. Holy Cross spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side you need to jump on, all from the model that entered this week on an 11-2 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.