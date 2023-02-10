Who's Playing
Iona @ Canisius
Current Records: Iona 16-7; Canisius 5-17
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Canisius Golden Griffins are heading back home. Canisius and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins have some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Canisius came up short against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, falling 75-67.
Meanwhile, Iona beat the Fairfield Stags 70-61 on Sunday.
Canisius have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their seven home games.
Iona's win lifted them to 16-7 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-17. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Griffins bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Canisius.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Iona 90 vs. Canisius 60
- Feb 25, 2022 - Iona 72 vs. Canisius 65
- Feb 04, 2022 - Iona 70 vs. Canisius 62
- Mar 10, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Canisius 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - Iona 86 vs. Canisius 65
- Jan 24, 2020 - Iona 69 vs. Canisius 66
- Feb 24, 2019 - Iona 87 vs. Canisius 80
- Jan 13, 2019 - Iona 88 vs. Canisius 70
- Jan 21, 2018 - Canisius 84 vs. Iona 82
- Dec 31, 2017 - Canisius 85 vs. Iona 78
- Feb 14, 2017 - Canisius 89 vs. Iona 83
- Jan 08, 2017 - Iona 98 vs. Canisius 75
- Mar 04, 2016 - Iona 73 vs. Canisius 55
- Feb 28, 2016 - Iona 86 vs. Canisius 78
- Feb 05, 2016 - Iona 84 vs. Canisius 66