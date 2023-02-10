Who's Playing

Iona @ Canisius

Current Records: Iona 16-7; Canisius 5-17

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Canisius Golden Griffins are heading back home. Canisius and the Iona Gaels will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins have some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Canisius came up short against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, falling 75-67.

Meanwhile, Iona beat the Fairfield Stags 70-61 on Sunday.

Canisius have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their seven home games.

Iona's win lifted them to 16-7 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-17. We'll see if Iona can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Griffins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Canisius.