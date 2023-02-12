Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Canisius

Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-8; Canisius 5-18

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in an MAAC clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Quinnipiac was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 79-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Canisius on Friday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 80-59 defeat to the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Canisius in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won ten out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.