Canisius vs. Quinnipiac odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven model

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at the People's United Center. The Bobcats are 11-13 overall and 7-4 at home, while Canisius is 9-16 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Bobcats have lost five consecutive games. The Golden Griffins, meanwhile, have lost five of their past six. The Bobcats are favored by two-points in the latest Quinnipiac vs. Canisius odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Canisius vs. Quinnipiac picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Quinnipiac vs. Canisius. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Quinnipiac vs. Canisius:

Quinnipiac vs. Canisius spread: Quinnipiac -2

Quinnipiac vs. Canisius over-under: 146.5 points

Quinnipiac vs. Canisius money line: Quinnipiac -135, Canisius +111

What you need to know about Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac ended up a good deal behind the Rider Broncs when the two teams played on Sunday, losing 79-63. Rich Kelly scored 17 points, while Kevin Marfo grabbed 15 rebounds. Quinnipiac shot 34 percent from the floor and missed 8-of-17 free throw attempts.

Despite losing their most recent outing, the Bobcats will enter Friday's contest confident they can earn a victory. That's because Quinnipiac won the most recent meeting with Canisius on Jan. 31, cruising to a 90-73 victory as a four-point underdog.

What you need to know about Canisius

Canisius lost to the Monmouth Hawks last Friday, 85-71 at home. Monmouth totaled 55 points in the second half, a season best for the Hawks. Malik Johnson had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Majesty Brandon added 17 points for the Golden Griffins.

Plus, Canisius is 5-1 against the spread in its last six road games against Quinnipiac. However, the Golden Griffins are 1-9 in their last 10 road games overall.

How to make Canisius vs. Quinnipiac picks

The model has simulated Quinnipiac vs. Canisius 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Quinnipiac vs. Canisius? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Quinnipiac vs. Canisius spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.