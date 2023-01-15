Who's Playing

Siena @ Canisius

Current Records: Siena 12-5; Canisius 4-12

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Siena Saints and the Canisius Golden Griffins at noon ET Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Siena will be strutting in after a victory while Canisius will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Niagara Purple Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Saints proved too difficult a challenge. Siena snuck past Niagara with a 70-64 win.

Meanwhile, the game between Canisius and the Marist Red Foxes this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Golden Griffins falling 76-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Siena is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Saints' win brought them up to 12-5 while Canisius' loss pulled them down to 4-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Siena has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Golden Griffins have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 15 games against Siena.