The biggest and baddest name in high school basketball is off the board. Cayden Daughtry, a dynamic 6-foot point guard who re-wrote the Peach Jam record books, has committed to John Calipari and Arkansas in a bombshell, late-Monday evening decision.

Daughtry is the No. 3-ranked player in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports. He picked Arkansas over Florida State in a recruitment that evolved greatly in the final hours. Miami and Florida were once considered the top dawgs in the race for the electric PG1, but both exited from the race on Monday.

Recruiting in 2026 has evolved into the two-headed monster of evaluation and negotiation. Period. The evaluation question for Daughtry became very easy after a rocket-ship summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. The negotiation? That was quite a different story. Daughtry's deal with Arkansas will be in the $4 million neighborhood, sources told CBS Sports. Depth Chart 101 is another reason why Miami and Florida held off from meeting the asking price for Daughtry. Florida is expected to retain starting point guard Boogie Fland and top sharpshooter Urban Klavzar, the reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Miami hopes to get dynamic point guard Acaden Lewis back for a second season in Coral Gables.

So a recruitment that seemed destined to end with Daughtry, a Fort Lauderdale native, landing with an in-state school had a late-night twist, opening the door for John Calipari to add yet another five-star guard to his record-breaking resume.

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While his NBA appeal is still a debate in some circles, there's no question who the most productive player in high school basketball is at this very moment. Daughtry's stock catapulted this summer and crested when he led his Florida Rebels club to the 17U Peach Jam championship. The 6-foot, 165-pound point guard averaged a mind-blowing 32.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals with elite efficiency. Daughtry shot 63% on 2s, 49% from 3-point range and 91% from the charity stripe over a grueling eight games in five days gauntlet. Peach Jam has been around for 30 years, and Daughtry's fireball week had the gym in North Augusta buzzing for weeks.

"Trae Young," Florida Rebels coach Steve Reece says when asked about Daughtry's best comparison. "I mean, he shoots deep. Trae Young here at this level was special. They both nasty on the court."

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Peach Jam eliminated all questions about the detractors around his size. The NBA is a grown-man league, and Daughtry is small and thin. Daughtry measured a shade under 6 feet tall barefoot, with a wingspan hovering around 6-foot-3. There are only five current NBA players in that zip code, size-wise: Young, Jose Alvarado, Fred VanVleet, Jamal Shead and TJ McConnell.

"I mean, there's no getting past it," Daughtry told CBS Sports in July at Peach Jam. "It's true. Just gotta come in and just keep playing. Obviously, it's gonna be a thing for my whole life, so just gotta hear it, let it go out one ear, out the other, and just keep playing."

Then, the games start, and the hesitations quickly disappear. Daughtry has a wizard handle, a lightning-quick first step and a feathery jumper. His pull-up jumper is automatic. He's dripping in dawg, too. Daughtry walks onto every floor, just itching to kill. Daughtry's competitive spirit is one of the most attractive parts of his game.

Now, he's off to Arkansas to replace eventual lottery pick Jordan Smith Jr., who replaced eventual lottery pick Darius Acuff and on and on we go.

Get your popcorn ready.