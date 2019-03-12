CBS announces the 2019 March Madness Selection Show will revert back to traditional bracket-reveal format
The 2019 NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS
There is something special and spellbinding about the CBS NCAA March Madness Selection Show.
That moment where the graphics flip and reveal the brackets, showing the world what teams are going where and playing who in the greatest tournament in the universe? It is some of the best television in sports. Toss in team reactions from campuses across the country, and it's one of the most exciting and buzziest hours on the sports calendar.
On Tuesday, CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced that the 2019 March Madensss Selection Show will revert to its previous format and will unveil the 68 teams the traditional way: bracket by bracket, matchup by matchup. The anticipation will ramp up as the teams are revealed -- and the field of 68 will be unveiled in a quick manner.
The 2018 version of the Selection Show took a different approach: it was done by an alphabetical reveal of all 68 teams in the field before getting to where those 68 teams were placed in the bracket.
The one-hour Selection Show will air from CBS Studios in New York on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the Big Ten championship game.
Per CBS Sports' official release:
"The Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region, followed by analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams as they find out if they made the 'Dance.' Host Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis in New York. Selection Committee Chair Bernard Muir will also sit down for a live interview to discuss the bracket."
The NCAA Selection Show can also be seen via NCAA March Madness Live on any digital device. This is the ninth year of CBS and Turner's joint venture in covering the NCAA Tournament. All 67 games in the Big Dance will be broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. The Final Four will air on CBS on April 6 and the national title game will also air on CBS on April 8.
For more Selection Sunday analysis, CBS Sports HQ will have wall-to-wall coverage all day and night, including game analysis, exclusive coaching interviews, bracket advice and so much more. Remember to download the CBS Sports app for your phone/digital device/television, whatever way you prefer to keep up with the latest and great in college basketball.
