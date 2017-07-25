CBS extends contract for Big Ten basketball games for six more seasons
The deal is part of long-awaited $2.64 billion contract; CBS' hoops-only commitment runs through 2023
CBS Sports extended its contract to televise Big Ten college basketball games another six years, the conference announced at its media days kickoff Monday in Chicago.
The six year deal is through 2023, and includes at least 10 regular-season games, regular Sunday afternoon windows and the conference semifinals and championship games of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament.
"Big Ten basketball has been a staple at CBS Sports since 1991, and we're thrilled to continue our relationship with the conference," said Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports. "The Big Ten is consistently one of the top basketball conferences annually and a cornerstone of CBS Sports' Championship programming leading into our NCAA Tournament coverage. As college basketball's leading network broadcaster, we're excited to continue showcasing Big Ten basketball on CBS, culminating with coverage of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Championship."
The deal was part of a long-awaited $2.64 billion contract, wherein Fox and ESPN will televise football and basketball and CBS will do basketball only.
-
Wichita State, Shamet prepared for AAC
If Wichita State guard Landry Shamet has a breakout season, he could leave early for the N...
-
Bagley visits Duke; USC, Arizona next
Athletic big man finished 3-day trip to Durham, N.C., with trips to USC, Arizona coming up
-
Calipari partakes in new dunking trend
Calipari's latest viral social media bit comes just three weeks after the Wildcats head coach...
-
Boeheim's son draws big-school interest
Buddy Boeheim was so impressive at Peach Jam that Gonzaga offered; others showing interest
-
What Bagley must do to play this season
The truths and myths about the push for 2018's No. 1 recruit to play college hoops a year...
-
Top 25 players with something to prove
Here are the under-the-radar players who will have breakout seasons in 2017-18
Add a Comment