CBS extends contract for Big Ten basketball games for six more seasons

CBS Sports extended its contract to televise Big Ten college basketball games another six years, the conference announced at its media days kickoff Monday in Chicago.

The six year deal is through 2023, and includes at least 10 regular-season games, regular Sunday afternoon windows and the conference semifinals and championship games of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament.



"Big Ten basketball has been a staple at CBS Sports since 1991, and we're thrilled to continue our relationship with the conference," said Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports. "The Big Ten is consistently one of the top basketball conferences annually and a cornerstone of CBS Sports' Championship programming leading into our NCAA Tournament coverage. As college basketball's leading network broadcaster, we're excited to continue showcasing Big Ten basketball on CBS, culminating with coverage of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Championship."

The deal was part of a long-awaited $2.64 billion contract, wherein Fox and ESPN will televise football and basketball and CBS will do basketball only.