CBS Sports Network college basketball tip times: How to watch online, live stream

Tipping off the action beginning Wednesday night is a tilt between 5-1 Georgetown and Richmond. Georgetown has mostly been able to cruise comfortably through its early slate this season, save for a loss to Loyola-Marymount. It's still early, but the Hoyas appear to be slowly turning a corner under second year coach Patrick Ewing.

The ever-steady presence of Jessie Govan, coupled with the steady-handed rise of freshman guard James Akinjo and high-flying Mac McClung has them primed as a darkhorse disruptor in the Big East this season.

Viewing information for Georgetown vs. Richmond



When : Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET



: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.



: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

