CBS Sports Network college basketball tip times: How to watch online, live stream

Georgetown and Richmond will square off Wednesday on CBS Sports Network

USATSI

The college hoops slate is loaded this week on CBS Sports Network.

Tipping off the action beginning Wednesday night is a tilt between 5-1 Georgetown and Richmond. Georgetown has mostly been able to cruise comfortably through its early slate this season, save for a loss to Loyola-Marymount. It's still early, but the Hoyas appear to be slowly turning a corner under second year coach Patrick Ewing.

The ever-steady presence of Jessie Govan, coupled with the steady-handed rise of freshman guard James Akinjo and high-flying Mac McClung has them primed as a darkhorse disruptor in the Big East this season.

Viewing information for Georgetown vs. Richmond

  • When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
  • Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

