Halftime Report

CCSU and Chicago State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 30-22, CCSU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If CCSU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Chicago State will have to make due with a 2-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Chicago State 2-19, CCSU 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Cougars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

Last Friday, Chicago State didn't have quite enough to beat Stonehill and fell 75-73. The Cougars have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Stonehill racked up 18.

Meanwhile, CCSU made easy work of Le Moyne on Friday and carried off a 93-70 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Blue Devils.

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-19. As for CCSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

While only CCSU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 15.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Chicago State's 22nd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-12 against the spread).

Odds

CCSU is a big 15.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

