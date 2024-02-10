Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: FDU 11-13, CCSU 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FDU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

The point spread may have favored FDU on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Seahawks 66-62. FDU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% worse than the opposition.

Even though CCSU has not done well against the Pioneers recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Blue Devils came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 77-70.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season.

FDU lost to the Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can FDU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CCSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FDU.