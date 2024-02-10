Who's Playing
FDU Knights @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: FDU 11-13, CCSU 14-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
FDU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.
The point spread may have favored FDU on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Seahawks 66-62. FDU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% worse than the opposition.
Even though CCSU has not done well against the Pioneers recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Blue Devils came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 77-70.
The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season.
FDU lost to the Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can FDU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
CCSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FDU.
- Jan 25, 2024 - CCSU 76 vs. FDU 60
- Feb 11, 2023 - CCSU 77 vs. FDU 73
- Jan 14, 2023 - FDU 88 vs. CCSU 80
- Feb 28, 2022 - CCSU 67 vs. FDU 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - CCSU 91 vs. FDU 82
- Jan 30, 2022 - FDU 75 vs. CCSU 55
- Dec 09, 2020 - FDU 79 vs. CCSU 71
- Dec 08, 2020 - CCSU 94 vs. FDU 87
- Feb 18, 2020 - CCSU 76 vs. FDU 75
- Jan 20, 2020 - FDU 83 vs. CCSU 60