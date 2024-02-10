Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between CCSU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 36-15 lead over FDU.

If CCSU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-9 in no time. On the other hand, FDU will have to make due with an 11-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: FDU 11-13, CCSU 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

FDU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game FDU was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% worse than the opposition, a fact FDU found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell to the Seahawks 66-62.

Even though CCSU has not done well against the Pioneers recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Blue Devils came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 77-70.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season.

While only CCSU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Currently 13-7-1 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, FDU is only 8-12-1 ATS.

FDU lost to the Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can FDU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 7-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

CCSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FDU.