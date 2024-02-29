Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: LIU 7-20, CCSU 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the LIU Sharks and the CCSU Blue Devils are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. LIU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, the Sharks lost to the Seahawks on the road by a decisive 72-57 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was R.J. Greene, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though CCSU has not done well against the Pioneers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Devils slipped by the Pioneers 68-67. That's two games straight that CCSU has won by exactly one point.

The Sharks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing well recently as they've won 13 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season.

LIU will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

LIU came up short against the Blue Devils in their previous meeting back in January, falling 72-63. Can LIU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a big 12.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.