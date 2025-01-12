Who's Playing
LIU Sharks @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: LIU 7-11, CCSU 11-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
What to Know
CCSU and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.
CCSU is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Wagner just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 62-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks. That makes it the first time this season the Blue Devils have let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, LIU waltzed into their game on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 70-60 victory over the Skyhawks.
Even though they won, LIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.
CCSU's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-5. As for LIU, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11.
CCSU was able to grind out a solid victory over LIU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-64. Does CCSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will LIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
CCSU is a big 8-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 126.5 points.
Series History
CCSU and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 29, 2024 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 64
- Jan 21, 2024 - CCSU 72 vs. LIU 63
- Jan 22, 2023 - CCSU 58 vs. LIU 42
- Jan 05, 2023 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - CCSU 65 vs. LIU 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. CCSU 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. CCSU 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. CCSU 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 74
- Jan 09, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 78