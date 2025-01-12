Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: LIU 7-11, CCSU 11-5

What to Know

CCSU and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

CCSU is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Wagner just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 62-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks. That makes it the first time this season the Blue Devils have let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, LIU waltzed into their game on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 70-60 victory over the Skyhawks.

Even though they won, LIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

CCSU's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-5. As for LIU, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11.

CCSU was able to grind out a solid victory over LIU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 78-64. Does CCSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will LIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a big 8-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

Series History

CCSU and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.