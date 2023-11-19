1st Quarter Report

CCSU have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Manhattan 2-1, CCSU 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will be playing at home against the Manhattan Jaspers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact CCSU proved on Monday. They blew past the Rams, posting a 99-42 win at home. With that victory, CCSU brought their scoring average up to 79.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers earned a 79-67 win over the Golden Falcons on Thursday. The victory was just what Manhattan needed coming off of a 99-61 defeat in their prior match.

The Blue Devils' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Jaspers, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Going forward, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

CCSU is a 4.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

CCSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.