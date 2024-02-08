Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Sacred Heart 11-12, CCSU 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. CCSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sacred Heart, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Pioneers beat the Dolphins 87-81.

Meanwhile, CCSU unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 71-68. CCSU found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition.

The Pioneers' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.6 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-9.

Sacred Heart is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

While only Sacred Heart took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-7-1 ATS overall, they're only 2-5 when playing at home.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 6-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 6 years.