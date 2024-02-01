Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: St. Francis 7-14, CCSU 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the CCSU Blue Devils and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. CCSU is coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but CCSU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Seahawks by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. The score was all tied up 33-33 at the break, but CCSU was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash suffered a bruising 74-55 loss at the hands of the Warriors on Saturday. St. Francis has struggled against the Warriors recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, St. Francis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Red Flash, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season.

As for their game on Thursday, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

CCSU beat the Red Flash 75-61 in their previous matchup back in January. Will CCSU repeat their success, or do the Red Flash have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a big 13.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.