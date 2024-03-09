Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Wagner 13-15, CCSU 19-10

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

Wagner and CCSU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The Wagner Seahawks and the CCSU Blue Devils are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium in a Northeast postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Sacred Heart typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Wagner proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pioneers and snuck past 60-57.

Wagner's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tahron Allen, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Wagner was Melvin Council Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, CCSU entered their tilt with St. Francis with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Blue Devils walked away with a 71-62 win over the Red Flash on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Allan Jeanne-Rose, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help CCSU's cause all that much against Le Moyne back in January but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Jordan Jones, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

The Seahawks' win bumped their record up to 14-15. As for the Blue Devils, their victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-10.

Wagner and CCSU were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting two weeks ago, but Wagner came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

CCSU and Wagner both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.