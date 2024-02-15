Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Austin Peay 13-13, Cent. Arkansas 9-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Austin Peay has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Austin Peay posted their closest win since December 12, 2023 on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Royals. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Ospreys 79-77.

The Governors pushed their record up to 13-13 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Bears, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-18.

Everything went Austin Peay's way against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January as the Governors made off with a 94-71 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Austin Peay since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cent. Arkansas.