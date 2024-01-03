Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-5, Cent. Arkansas 3-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Cent. Arkansas is heading back home. They will take on the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Cent. Arkansas was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-59 bruising that the Tigers dished out on Saturday. Cent. Arkansas found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 21 to ten on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Carl Daughtery Jr., who scored 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Masai Olowokere, who scored nine points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2023 after their 14th straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 107-72 defeat at the hands of the Huskies. Champ. Christ. has struggled against Houston Chr. recently, as their game back in December of 2023 was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 3-12. As for the Tigers, they bumped their record down to 0-5 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Everything came up roses for Cent. Arkansas against Champ. Christ. when the teams last played back in December of 2021 as the team secured a 119-47 victory. With Cent. Arkansas ahead 59-25 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas has won both of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 4 years.