Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 6-9, Cent. Arkansas 5-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Colonels earned a 69-59 victory over the Governors.

Cent. Arkansas fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They had just enough and edged the Lions out 84-81.

The Colonels' victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Kentucky strolled past Cent. Arkansas in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 74-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.