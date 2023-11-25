Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 3-2, Cent. Arkansas 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Cent. Arkansas is heading back home. They will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Cent. Arkansas might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Cent. Arkansas and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 100-56. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Cent. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Carl Daughtery Jr., who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for Cent. Arkansas was Johannes Kirsipuu's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact Eastern Michigan proved on Tuesday. They snuck past the Titans with a 76-72 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Michigan.

The last time the Bears won on the road was back last Monday. Having now lost four straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.