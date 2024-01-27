Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-6, Cent. Arkansas 7-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kennesaw State is 3-0 against Cent. Arkansas since February of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Kennesaw State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Lions. It was the first time this season that Kennesaw State let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cent. Arkansas and Queens didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Wednesday. The Bears lost to the Royals on the road by a decisive 96-79 margin. Cent. Arkansas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Owls' loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-6. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kennesaw State strolled past Cent. Arkansas when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 72-56. Will Kennesaw State repeat their success, or does Cent. Arkansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kennesaw State has won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 2 years.