Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Little Rock 4-4, Cent. Arkansas 1-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Little Rock has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. Little Rock might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Trojans beat the Red Wolves 77-66.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 95-76 to the Warriors. Cent. Arkansas was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The victory got the Trojans back to even at 4-4. As for the Bears, they bumped their record down to 1-9 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Little Rock was able to grind out a solid win over Cent. Arkansas in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 75-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Little Rock has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cent. Arkansas.