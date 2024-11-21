Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: SE Missouri State 1-3, Cent. Arkansas 1-3

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

SE Missouri State will head out to face Cent. Arkansas after giving up their first home loss of the season on Sunday. SE Missouri State took an 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chattanooga. The contest was a 45-45 toss-up at halftime, but the Redhawks couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas didn't have quite enough to beat Western Illinois on Saturday and fell 63-61.

SE Missouri State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Cent. Arkansas, they dropped their record down to 1-3 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: SE Missouri State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SE Missouri State skirted past Cent. Arkansas 70-68 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Missouri State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 8 years.