Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 2-2, Cent. Arkansas 1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN Plus
Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Farris Center. The Bears took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulldogs, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, UNC-Ash. was able to grind out a solid victory over SE Missouri State, taking the game 72-64.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against SE Missouri State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Redhawks. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 149.5 point over/under.

Cent. Arkansas struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

The win got UNC-Ash. back to even at 2-2. As for Cent. Arkansas, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNC-Ash. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

