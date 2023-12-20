Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Western Illinois 6-6, Cent. Arkansas 3-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will head out on the road to face off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Farris Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Red Devils at home to the tune of 92-56. The win was familiar territory for Western Illinois who now have three in a row.

Cent. Arkansas fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Panthers last Sunday and snuck past 73-70.

The Leathernecks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-6 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-9.