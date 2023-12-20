Halftime Report

A win for Western Illinois would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cent. Arkansas 33-19.

Western Illinois entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Cent. Arkansas step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Western Illinois 6-6, Cent. Arkansas 3-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will head out on the road to face off against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Farris Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Red Devils at home to the tune of 92-56. The win was familiar territory for Western Illinois who now have three in a row.

Cent. Arkansas fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Panthers last Sunday and snuck past 73-70.

The Leathernecks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-6 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-9.

Western Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Cent. Arkansas is a slight 1-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

